Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLRY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 336.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 37,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

