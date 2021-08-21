SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get SRAX alerts:

Shares of SRAX opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.89. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. Analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.