Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWIR. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.27.

SWIR opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a market cap of $580.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $4,460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

