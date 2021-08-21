Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.