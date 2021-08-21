Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

SPG stock opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$124.05 million and a P/E ratio of -72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

