iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.25. 79,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,347,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

