Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 6.6%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 56,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,975,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

