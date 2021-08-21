Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.20. 83,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,416,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,628 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $250,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,297 shares of company stock worth $2,629,947 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

