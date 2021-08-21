Short Interest in Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Declines By 17.3%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $192.07 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $142.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

