Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Grows By 16.6%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 534,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

