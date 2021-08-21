iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 456,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 20,507,801 shares.The stock last traded at $79.05 and had previously closed at $79.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,509,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 60,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

