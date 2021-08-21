M Partners Comments on Atico Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – M Partners decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Atico Mining stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.45 million during the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

