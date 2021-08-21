Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

GMBL opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

