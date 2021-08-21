Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 121,845.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 105.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.