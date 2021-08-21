Piper Sandler Comments on Global-e Online Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global-e Online in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-e Online stock opened at $71.73 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

