eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EXPI opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49. eXp World has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,700 shares of company stock worth $11,984,840 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

