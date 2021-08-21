Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $358.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

