Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATLC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $811.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,613 shares of company stock worth $2,943,768. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

