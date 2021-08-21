Truist Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $21.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its price target lowered by Truist from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.39.

DNUT stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,416,759 shares of company stock worth $102,419,269 over the last 90 days.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

