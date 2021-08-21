Aegis Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $28.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective lowered by Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRIO. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,832. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DarioHealth by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

