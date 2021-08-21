Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $5.75 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

