Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,438,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10,719.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 606,566 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 600,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

