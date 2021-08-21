Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

