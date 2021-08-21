IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.74 on Friday. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

