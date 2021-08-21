Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 115.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

