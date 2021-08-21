Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

