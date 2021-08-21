Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

