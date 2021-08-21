Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $340.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $296.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.34. Globant has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

