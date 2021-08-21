Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $13.10.
About Xponential Fitness
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
