Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $731.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

