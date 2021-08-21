Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

