Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Grows By 18.3%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.6 days.

BAESF opened at $7.91 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

