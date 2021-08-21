Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

GRCL opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

