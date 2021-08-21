AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

AGLNF opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. AGL Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $11.43.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

