Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

