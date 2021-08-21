Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. WH Ireland raised Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

