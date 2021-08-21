Financial Comparison: eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) vs. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of PagerDuty shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

eGain has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagerDuty has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and PagerDuty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 4.57 $7.21 million $0.24 44.54 PagerDuty $213.56 million 15.13 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -44.40

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PagerDuty. PagerDuty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and PagerDuty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 9.16% 18.37% 7.67% PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for eGain and PagerDuty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62

eGain presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.01%. PagerDuty has a consensus target price of $47.46, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given eGain’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than PagerDuty.

Summary

eGain beats PagerDuty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time. The company was founded by Andrew Miklas, Baskar Puvanathasan, and Dan Alexandru Solomon in January 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

