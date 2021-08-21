Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

