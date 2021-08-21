Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
About Aben Resources
