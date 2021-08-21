Analyzing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Synchrony Financial and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.57%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.74 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.92 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.58 N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats loanDepot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

