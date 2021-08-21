FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issued By B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,600,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

