TD Securities Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$24.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

