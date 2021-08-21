Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.41.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.60.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.