Scotiabank Trims The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.45.

TSE TD opened at C$86.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$800,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Also, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at C$5,081,776. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,136 shares of company stock worth $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

