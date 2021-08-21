JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $116.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). Equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

