OSB Group (LON:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 516.50 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 503.75 ($6.58), with a volume of 179374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.96.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

