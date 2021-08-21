Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brambles Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brambles in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brambles’ FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Brambles alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Brambles stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.