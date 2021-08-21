Critical Survey: Humana (NYSE:HUM) versus Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 3.09% 13.62% 5.35% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Humana and Bright Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 5 9 0 2.64 Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Humana currently has a consensus price target of $478.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.62%. Bright Health Group has a consensus price target of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 84.70%. Given Bright Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Humana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humana and Bright Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $77.16 billion 0.69 $3.37 billion $18.75 22.06 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Summary

Humana beats Bright Health Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humana

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

