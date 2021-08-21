Contrasting California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.33 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.62

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 19.62% 12.15% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for California Business Bank and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 3 7 0 2.70

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Volatility and Risk

California Business Bank has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats California Business Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Business Bank Company Profile

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

