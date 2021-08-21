Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $389.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

