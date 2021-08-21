Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.61.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 over the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $4,628,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

